Syracuse confident but wary as football season nears

Syracuse coach Dino Babers has had to cope with three missed practices as he tries to get the Orange ready for a football season during a pandemic.

So far, so good.

"They've handled it well. We froze practice until we cleaned it up," Babers said. "I feel like the atmosphere here and the safety things that we're trying to get done for our players are really, really good. I think we have the right format. You just hope that all this stuff continues."

Athletic director John Wildhack said the team would test players three times a week during the season. That announcement a week ago came after players sat out two practices to discuss testing protocols.

"We know what we're doing on our end," senior tight end/defensive lineman Chris Elmore said. "Just not having any idea what other teams are doing on their end, that concerned a lot of guys. Guys are worried about going down somewhere else, their testing protocols might not be the same as ours."

Students began arriving on campus this week and it didn't take long for a problem to arise. A large group of first-year students, some without masks, gathered Wednesday night on campus and did not social distance, prompting a sharp rebuke from the administration.