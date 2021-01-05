Syracuse Crunch will take part in 2020-21 AHL season, to begin Feb. 5

The Syracuse Crunch are among 28 clubs to opt in for the 2020-21 American Hockey League season, it was announced on Monday.

Syracuse will also remain the affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are the defending Stanley Cup champions.

For this season, which is expected to begin Feb. 5, the AHL will consist of five divisions. Syracuse will be in the North Division, along with Binghamton, Hershey, Lehigh Valley, Rochester, Utica and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Binghamton is one of four teams that were granted temporary relocations for this season — the Devils will play home games in Newark, New Jersey.

Three clubs — the Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds, opted out for this season. All three teams are expected to return for the 2021-22 season. The St. Louis Blues, who are affiliated with Springfield, instead have an agreement to send players to Utica for this season.

Charlotte was previously affiliated with the Florida Panthers. According to one source, Florida will join with Tampa Bay to have a dual affiliation with Syracuse.