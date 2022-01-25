Syracuse faces Pittsburgh, aims to break road slide

Syracuse travels to Pittsburgh looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Panthers are 7-7 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

The Orange are 3-5 in conference matchups. Syracuse is fourth in the ACC scoring 77.7 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Orange won the last meeting 77-61 on Jan. 12. Buddy Boeheim scored 24 points to help lead the Orange to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Femi Odukale is averaging 11.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Panthers. John Hugley is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Boeheim is averaging 18.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Orange. Jimmy Boeheim is averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

GAME DETAILS

Syracuse Orange (9-10, 3-5 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-12, 2-6 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

TV: ACC Network

Radio: TK 99/105

