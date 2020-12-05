Syracuse finishes with worst record since 2005 with loss to No. 2 Notre Dame

"It's a dream come true to be able to attend Notre Dame and have a good career," Book said. "To be able to never have lost at home (15-0 as a starter), it's really a team award rather than an individual one. I want to win a national championship, and if you hear my name, that is what you think of."

A national title, Notre Dame's first since 1988, is perhaps three victories away. Next up for the Irish, who are playing this season in a pandemic as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, is the Dec. 19 league championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will be a rematch against No. 4 Clemson if the Tigers beat Virginia Tech later Saturday.

No matter that outcome, the Irish hope to be one of four teams chosen to receive a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Kyren Williams added 110 yards on 20 carries, giving him 1,011 for the season, and freshman Chris Tyree had a 94-yard TD run for Notre Dame's final touchdown and finished with 109 rushing yards as Notre Dame totaled 283 on the ground and 568 total.