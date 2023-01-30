Syracuse football announces 2023 schedule; Orange to host Pitt at Yankee Stadium

Syracuse University’s 2023 football schedule will feature three division winners and seven opponents that were FBS bowl eligible last season.

SU announced this year’s 12-game slate on Monday, which coincides with the Atlantic Coast Conference’s new 3-5-5 scheduling format that debuts in 2023.

The Orange open at home on Sept. 2 vs. Colgate for the teams’ 69th meeting (only Pittsburgh and Penn State have been more frequent opponents). Syracuse will also face Purdue (Sept. 16) for the second straight year, as well as Army (Sept. 23) for the first time at the JMA Dome since 1996. The Orange host defending ACC champion Clemson the following week (Sept. 30).

Earlier on Monday, SU revealed that its Nov. 11 game against Pittsburgh will be played at Yankee Stadium, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first football game played at the home of the Yankees. Yankee Stadium has now hosted over 200 football games, which began with SU’s 3-0 win over Pitt on Oct. 20, 1923 in front of 25,000 fans at the Yankees’ previous home.

Syracuse has played at Yankee Stadium on 10 occasions, including three Pinstripe Bowls. The Orange’s last visit to Yankee Stadium was a bowl game loss to Minnesota in December.

Next season will mark the first time since Syracuse entered the conference that the ACC will not have divisions. Instead, each ACC team will have three primary opponents that meet annually — Florida State, Pittsburgh and Boston College for SU — while taking on the 10 other conference teams twice in a four-year cycle.

The new scheduling format ensures SU will host each ACC team at least once every four years.

Syracuse finished 7-6 in 2022, in Dino Babers’ seventh season as head coach. The Orange went 4-4 in ACC play and finished fifth in the Atlantic Division. SU started 6-0 — its first six-game streak to start a season since 1987 — and was ranked as high as 14th nationally, but faltered down the stretch losing six of its final seven games.

Here is the complete schedule (game times and broadcast information will be released at a later date):

- Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Colgate

- Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Western Michigan

- Saturday, Sept. 16 at Purdue

- Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Army

- Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Clemson

- Saturday, Oct. 7 at North Carolina

- Saturday, Oct. 14 at Florida State

- Thursday, Oct. 26 at Virginia Tech

- Friday, Nov. 3 vs. Boston College

- Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Pittsburgh (at Yankee Stadium)

- Saturday, Nov. 18 at Georgia Tech

- Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Wake Forest