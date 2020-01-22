Syracuse football announces 2020 schedule; Orange open season at Boston College

Syracuse football’s 2020 schedule was released on Wednesday, and the upcoming slate includes six home dates.

For the third straight year, the Orange will open the season on the road, heading to Boston College on Friday, Sept. 4. That’ll mark only the second time in school history, and first time since 2005, that Syracuse opens the season against a conference opponent.

Syracuse’s first home game comes two weeks later on Saturday, Sept. 19 against Colgate. It’ll be the Orange’s first home game following the Carrier Dome’s renovation.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The biggest test of the season comes Saturday, Oct. 24 when the Orange travel to Clemson to face the five-time defending ACC champion Tigers. Clemson has won 28 straight regular season games, its last loss coming in 2017 to Syracuse. In the last three seasons, Syracuse is one of only three teams -- Alabama and LSU are the others -- to defeat Clemson.

Here is Syracuse’s complete schedule: