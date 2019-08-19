The last time the Syracuse University football team was ranked in the Associated Press pre-season poll's top 25, Donovan McNabb was its starting quarterback, Rob Konrad was patrolling on defense and Paul Pascqualoni was the head coach.
The drought is over.
Coming off last season's surprise 10-3 performance, the Orange under Dino Babers' coaching leadership are ranked 22nd in the first AP poll of the 2019 season. The rankings, which were released Monday afternoon, have fellow-Atlantic Coast Conference team Clemson ranked first.
The AP ranking is the first for Syracuse to start a season since 1998, when that team was 17th. The AP poll is voted on by college football journalists.
Earlier this month, SU also found itself ranked No. 22 in the Amway Coaches Poll. The Orange last was a pre-season top 25 selection in that poll in 1998, as well, when it was picked 14th.
The Orange kick off the 2019 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Liberty. Syracuse opens up the home slate against Clemson on Saturday, Sept. 14.