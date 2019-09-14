SYRACUSE – Tim Green rose from his motorized cart, and his No. 72 rose to the rafters.
Green, a member of Syracuse's All-Century team and a former NFL first-round draft pick, had his number retired at halftime of Syracuse's game against Clemson Saturday at the Carrier Dome.
Currently battling ALS, Green took a ride out to midfield on a cart and briefly stood with his family and friends to pose for pictures as his jersey was unveiled in the Carrier Dome's rafters. Green's son Troy read a speech aloud on his father's behalf, thanking his former coaches, teammates, as well as friends and family.
Green becomes the sixth player in Syracuse football history to have his number retired, but he's the first defense-only player to receive the honor. He joins Syracuse legends Larry Csonka, John Mackey, Donovan McNabb, Don McPherson and Joe Morris.
Following his four-year career with the Orange, Green was drafted with the 17th overall pick in the 1986 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He played eight seasons with the Falcons, recording 24 sacks in 99 games.
Green retired after the 1993 season, pursuing a career as an author, which he wrote over 30 books, mostly in the suspense and sports genre. He was also briefly head coach of Skaneateles High School's varsity football program, though his tenure there ended controversially. Green resigned following allegations of recruiting while the Lakers were preparing to play in a sectional championship game.
In an interview with The Citizen in November 2012, Green said, “I am proud to be a part of turning the program around, along with the guys from the youth organization and the booster club.” Skaneateles won the Class C state title in 2017 with Green's successor and former assistant, Joe Sindoni, leading the way.
Last November, Green revealed in a Facebook post that he had been diagnosed with ALS, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig's disease. In the post, Green said he had been dealing with "neurological problems" with his hands, though those issues were thought to have stemmed from his playing days.
After the issues persisted and his voice began to weaken, Green was diagnosed with ALS.