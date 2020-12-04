Syracuse football's Chris Elmore is one of a kind

"I'm a 6-foot-nothing guy who hasn't played o-line in a million (years)," said Elmore, whose low center of gravity and 288-pound frame have served him well. "It was just like, 'I don't know, but I'll do it for the team and I'll give it my best.' "

It's been difficult to persevere because losing tends to take a toll, but Elmore realizes that for him playing football is by far the best place he could be. Before the season he was hopeful of remaining on campus no matter what. Going back home to the mean streets of Chicago was not what he wanted.

"Coming from where I come from, there's a lot going on right now, especially with gun violence and things like that," said Elmore, whose younger brother Craig, a running back at Kent State, played sparingly in 10 games as a redshirt freshman last season and then left the program. "Just me being able to stay out of the way and be up here and do something productive and work toward my goals, there's nothing more I can ask for. When I'm up here at school I feel safe. When I'm back at home, there's no telling what would go on."