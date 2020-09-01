Syracuse has new coordinators, looks for bounceback season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Syracuse coach Dino Babers enters his fifth year at the helm facing a rebuild after a down season.

Not an easy task in this environment. Less than two weeks before the season opener, Babers was trying to answer every health question while molding his team and assuaging any fears the players voice regarding both the coronavirus and the racial tension across America.

"Every day there's something else popping up that you've got to put out," Babers said. "It's one of those times where there's a lot of pain, and where there's a lot of pain there's normally a lot of growth as well once it's all over."

Rapid growth is a top priority. The Orange finished 5-7 and 2-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference last fall after posting 10 wins the previous season.

"Coming into camp last year we felt like we were at the top. We had high expectations for ourselves, everybody did the way we performed," redshirt senior defensive lineman Josh Black said. "Maybe we got a little bit too comfortable, maybe we kind of slacked here and there, didn't do the things we did in our 10-3 season, but we learned a lot last year. We haven't arrived yet, I like to say."