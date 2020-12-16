Syracuse holds off Northeastern behind Girard's 21 points

"Our defense isn't that good. (Northeastern) just didn't handle it well. They made too many mistakes," Boeheim said. "The bottom line is we have to be way better on offense to have any hope of success."

Boeheim was also displeased with Griffin, the transfer from Illinois, who went scoreless on four attempts.

"Alan was in a funk from the opening tip," Boeheim said. "He tried to dribble into two guys early, and was just never involved in the game. While he was on the court, we lost. He can't let his offensive problems dictate how he plays."

Northeastern (1-2) was without starting point guard Tyson Walker for most of the second half. He was helped off the court after appearing to hit his head on the court and did not return. He's averaging a team-high 24.5 points per game, and scored seven against the Orange.

Freshman Jahmyl Telfort led Northeastern with a season-high 16 points.

Syracuse next plays at home Saturday against Buffalo. The two programs have not met since December 2018, when the Bulls picked up a 71-59 win in Syracuse. UB entered that game ranked No. 14 in the country and owned an undefeated record. That marked the first time in 19 tries that UB upset the Orange. Syracuse owns a 28-6 record in the all-time head-to-head series.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0