Syracuse holds off Northeastern behind Girard's 21 points

SYRACUSE — Joseph Girard III scored 21 points, Quincy Guerrier had 18 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, and Syracuse held off shorthanded Northeastern 62-56 on Wednesday.
Girard's steal and fast-break layup, followed by a free throw, gave Syracuse a 60-53 lead with 1:49 remaining. Neither team made another field goal the rest of the way, and Kadary Richmond capped it by hitting two free throws with 20 seconds left.
Girard's 21 matches a season high — the sophomore guard also posted 21 points in Syracuse's win over Rider Dec. 5.
Buddy Boeheim and Alan Griffin, Syracuse's top two scoring leaders coming in, were held to a combined two points. Boeheim was 1-of-12 shooting as Syracuse shot just 31.7% from the field, including 2 of 18 from 3-point range. Boeheim entered averaging 19 points per game and Griffin 18.4.
Boeheim's basket gave Syracuse a 2-0 lead.
Marek Dolezaj added 14 points for Syracuse (5-1), which set a program record last week with 16 3-pointers in a victory over Boston College.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim was critical of his team's offensive and defensive performance, despite the win. The Orange shot only 31.7% from the field (19-for-60) — a season-worst through six games —and hit only two successful makes from three-point range on 18 attempts.
"Our defense isn't that good. (Northeastern) just didn't handle it well. They made too many mistakes," Boeheim said. "The bottom line is we have to be way better on offense to have any hope of success."
Boeheim was also displeased with Griffin, the transfer from Illinois, who went scoreless on four attempts.
"Alan was in a funk from the opening tip," Boeheim said. "He tried to dribble into two guys early, and was just never involved in the game. While he was on the court, we lost. He can't let his offensive problems dictate how he plays."
Northeastern (1-2) was without starting point guard Tyson Walker for most of the second half. He was helped off the court after appearing to hit his head on the court and did not return. He's averaging a team-high 24.5 points per game, and scored seven against the Orange.
Freshman Jahmyl Telfort led Northeastern with a season-high 16 points.
Syracuse next plays at home Saturday against Buffalo. The two programs have not met since December 2018, when the Bulls picked up a 71-59 win in Syracuse. UB entered that game ranked No. 14 in the country and owned an undefeated record. That marked the first time in 19 tries that UB upset the Orange. Syracuse owns a 28-6 record in the all-time head-to-head series.
