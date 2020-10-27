Syracuse hopeful of finishing season on an upswing

Syracuse (1-5, 1-4 ACC) hosts Wake Forest (3-2, 2-2) on Saturday. The rest of the schedule includes home games against Boston College and North Carolina State and road contests against Louisville and No. 4 Notre Dame.

Despite that newfound hope, there's no denying the steep learning curve for young players in starting roles, such as freshmen defensive backs Ja'Had Carter and Rob Hanna. They're among 13 Syracuse players who have started their first college games this season.

"You really want to pick and choose when you want your little brother to come play tackle with the big boys. You don't want to make him grow up in one football game," Babers said. "We've just got to see how it goes."

Before Clemson was a 38-21 loss to Liberty, an independent Syracuse defeated 24-0 a year ago on the road. The Flames ran roughshod over the Orange defense behind a seldom-used running back, averaging 7 yards per carry and racking up 338 yards and scoring four times on the ground. It was the Flames' first triumph over an ACC team in only their second season as a member of the Bowl Subdivision. The Orange also lost 38-24 to Duke, still the only win of the season for the Blue Devils, who rushed for 363 yards and two TDs.