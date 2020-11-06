Syracuse hosts BC hoping to end four-game skid

"We're going to put the best guy out there that gives us an opportunity to win," Babers said. "It's just one of those situations where you've got to continue to evaluate to see exactly where they're at and at the same time not giving away too much information to opponents."

The Orange offense could use a jolt. It's averaging just 19 points and only once has scored more than two touchdowns in a conference game. And now the defense has lost standout junior defensive back Trill Williams, who at mid-week joined injured safety Andre Cisco in opting out of the rest of the season.

"If you look at his team this year, the quarterback injury, the safety getting an injury, a couple guys opting out, etc. It's a hard year, it's a really hard year," BC coach Jeff Hafley said.

DUAL THREAT

BC sophomore wide receiver Zay Flowers and redshirt sophomore quarterback Phil Jurkovec are clicking well together. Flowers ranks third in the ACC with 536 receiving yards and third in receiving touchdowns (5). Jurkovec, a transfer from Notre Dame, leads the ACC with 1,875 passing yards and his 14 passing touchdowns rank third in the conference. He's also run for three scores.