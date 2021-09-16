Syracuse hosts in-state rival Albany with a lot at stake

"I don't think in a million years I would have ever thought you would ever utter the words Jacksonville State beat Florida State," Albany coach Greg Gattuso said. "It's an inconceivable thought that that could happen, but it can. There's a lot more parity. FCS teams are pretty good. We have talent. If we can play well, we can get yah."

Albany, a football-only member of the Colonial Athletic Association, started the season with a 28-6 loss to then-No. 4 North Dakota State on the road before dropping its home opener, 16-14, to Rhode Island in a conference matchup.

ORANGE ATTACK

Babers said quarterbacks Tommy DeVito and Garrett Shrader will both play again and he's hopeful one will emerge as the starter. Syracuse's fast-paced offense isn't purring as it has in the past. The Orange are averaging just 145.5 yards passing and are one of only three Power 5 teams without a touchdown pass.

BEEN THERE, DONE THAT

The Great Danes are no strangers to the scenario they'll face Saturday. They played at Pitt in 2018 and started this season on an indoor stage like the Carrier Dome — in the Fargodome of North Dakota State.