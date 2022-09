Syracuse hosts Wagner of FCS aiming for 5-0 before open date

Syracuse goes for a 5-0 start when Wagner of the Football Championship Subdivision visits Saturday.

The game is Syracuse's last before an open date. A brutal stretch of Atlantic Coast Conference games follows.

Wagner has dropped 22 straight games and lost 66-7 at Rutgers in its other game against a Bowl Subdivision opponent this year. The Seahawks are no higher than 98th in the FCS in any major offensive category.

Syracuse is in the top 40 in the FBS in rushing, total and scoring defense.

Series record: Syracuse leads 2-0.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Syracuse is unbeaten after four games and can't afford to slip up against a winless Championship Subdivision team before next week's open date. Then comes the make-or-break part of the schedule — home games against No. 10 North Carolina State, Notre Dame and No. 23 Florida State and road games against No. 5 Clemson, No. 22 Wake Forest and No. 24 Pittsburgh.

KEY MATCHUP

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wagner: QB Nick Kargman must be at his best, and that still probably won't be enough. His passing accuracy of 45.5% ranks 110th in the FCS. He threw two touchdown passes to give his team an eight-point lead in the opener against Fordham, but two crushing interceptions in the second half led to a 48-31 loss.

Syracuse: TB Sean Tucker has had two straight games well under 100 yards and he's picking up just 3.6 per carry for the season compared with 6.1 in 2021. His 78.5 yards per game is about 46 under his ACC-best average last season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Syracuse is seeking its first 5-0 start since 1987 when the Orange finished 11-0-1. ... Wagner ranks sixth in the FCS in kickoff returns, averaging 26.4 yards per return. ... Seahawks DL Titus Leo is on the watch list for the Senior Bowl. The two-time defending Northeast Conference defensive player of the year has 19 tackles through three games. ... Syracuse won the last meeting 62-10 in 2018 in the Dome. ... The Orange have won 19 straight against FCS opponents. Their last loss to a current FCS team was 14-13 to Holy Cross in 1958.