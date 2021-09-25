Syracuse kicks FG as time expires, edges Liberty, 24-21

Liberty had the ball on the Syracuse 2-yard line with eight minutes left in the game. Syracuse stopped Willis on third down and then Liberty coach Hugh Freeze decided to go for it on fourth down rather than attempt the go-ahead field goal.

Syracuse stuffed Willis again to take over the ball.

"Analytics said go,'' Freeze said. "Obviously, I'd like to have the call over again when it doesn't work. I felt like we'd put it in our best player's hand. They probably knew that, too. I hurt for him because nobody takes it harder than he does."

Liberty did get the ball back, forcing Syracuse to punt with 4:21 left. But on the Flames' second play, Syracuse's Cody Roscoe and Marlowe Wax chased down Willis and caused him to fumble the ball and Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones recovered at the 30-yard line. It was Syracuse's sixth sack of the game.

"I didn't know they had broke through,'' Willis said. "I just never saw them."

In a surprise move, Babers had inserted Garrett Shrader, a transfer from Mississippi State, as the starting quarterback. Veteran Tommy DeVito had started each of SU's first three games this season.