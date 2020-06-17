Syracuse legends Freeney, Harrison nominated for college football hall of fame

Two Syracuse football legends are nominees to enter the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame.
Defensive end Dwight Freeney and receiver Marvin Harrison have been announced as candidates to enter the hall of fame as part of the 2021 class, Syracuse announced on Tuesday. The pair are two of 78 players and seven coaches from FBS schools included on the 2021 ballot.
This is Harrison's third straight year on the ballot and Freeney's first.
Freeney was a dominant force for the Orange for four seasons from 1998-2001, setting school records for tackles for loss (50 1/2) and forced fumbles (14). He also posted 104 tackles and finished second in school history with 34 sacks.
As a senior in 2001, Freeney set the NCAA single-season record for sacks (17 1/2) and forced fumbles (8), and was voted a unanimous All-American and Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
Freeney was selected by the Indianapolis Colts 11th overall in the 2002 draft, and he went on to make seven Pro Bowl appearances in 16 seasons.
A star receiver for the Orange from 1992-1995, Harrison was a three-time All-Big East selection, twice leading the conference in receiving yards. In 1995, Harrison set a school record with 1,131 receiving yards, while also catching 56 passes and eight touchdowns.
Harrison finished his Syracuse career with 135 receptions for 2,728 yards and 20 touchdowns. His career receiving total stood as a school record for 22 years until it was broken by Steve Ishmael in 2017.
In 1996, Harrison was selected in the first round by the Colts. An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Harrison was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.
The announcement of the 2021 college hall of fame class will be announced early next year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!