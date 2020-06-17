Syracuse legends Freeney, Harrison nominated for college football hall of fame

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two Syracuse football legends are nominees to enter the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame.

Defensive end Dwight Freeney and receiver Marvin Harrison have been announced as candidates to enter the hall of fame as part of the 2021 class, Syracuse announced on Tuesday. The pair are two of 78 players and seven coaches from FBS schools included on the 2021 ballot.

This is Harrison's third straight year on the ballot and Freeney's first.

Freeney was a dominant force for the Orange for four seasons from 1998-2001, setting school records for tackles for loss (50 1/2) and forced fumbles (14). He also posted 104 tackles and finished second in school history with 34 sacks.

As a senior in 2001, Freeney set the NCAA single-season record for sacks (17 1/2) and forced fumbles (8), and was voted a unanimous All-American and Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Freeney was selected by the Indianapolis Colts 11th overall in the 2002 draft, and he went on to make seven Pro Bowl appearances in 16 seasons.