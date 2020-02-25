Syracuse looks to extend one streak, break another when it travels to Pittsburgh

Syracuse looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Pittsburgh. Syracuse has won by an average of 10 points in its last six wins over the Panthers. Pittsburgh's last win in the series came on Feb. 11, 2017, an 80-75 win.

To keep that streak going, the Orange will need to break another: three consecutive losses this season on the road.

Here's a look at some of the key details ahead of Wednesday night's game:

TEAMS: Syracuse (15-12, 8-8) vs. Pittsburgh (15-13, 6-11)

TIME AND PLACE: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Syracuse has relied heavily on its freshmen. Elijah Hughes, Buddy Boeheim, Joseph Girard III and Quincy Guerrier have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team's scoring this year and 73 percent of all Orange points over the team's last five games.EXCELLENT ELIJAH: Hughes has connected on 34.6 percent of the 191 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 20 over his last three games. He's also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Syracuse has lost its last three road games, scoring 71 points, while allowing 80.3 per game.