Syracuse looks to extend streak vs. Pitt

Syracuse looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Pittsburgh as the Panthers visit the Carrier Dome on Saturday. In its last five wins against the Panthers, Syracuse has won by an average of 11 points. Pittsburgh's last win in the series came on Feb. 11, 2017, an 80-75 victory.

Here are other key details for Wednesday's game:

TEAMS: Pittsburgh (13-6, 4-4) vs. Syracuse (12-7, 5-3)

TIME/LOCATION: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Elijah Hughes has averaged 19.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists to lead the way for the Orange. Complementing Hughes is Buddy Boeheim, who is accounting for 15.9 points per game. The Panthers are led by Trey McGowens, who is averaging 13.4 points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: McGowens has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Orange are 6-0 when they shoot at least 77.8 percent from the foul line and 6-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The Panthers are 7-0 when they score at least 71 points and 6-6 on the year when falling short of 71.