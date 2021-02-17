 Skip to main content
Syracuse-Louisville postponed after Cardinal tests positive for COVID
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

  • Updated
Syracuse Virginia Basketball

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim reacts to a call during a game against Virginia Jan. 25 in Charlottesville, Va. 

 Andrew Shurtleff, The Daily Progress via AP

Syracuse men's basketball's game against Louisville, scheduled for Wednesday night, was postponed Syracuse University announced.

The postponement is due to a positive COVID-19 within the Cardinals' program. A makeup date has not been announced, which leaves only four games remaining on the Orange's schedule. 

Louisville has not played since Feb. 1. This is the Cardinals' fifth postponement in six games, which includes a game against Syracuse that was scheduled for Feb. 3. 

Syracuse's next game is now set for Saturday at 2 p.m. against Notre Dame at the Carrier Dome. 

The postponement was one of several schedule changes announced by the ACC on Wednesday. Virginia Tech's trip to Florida State and Clemson's visit to Pittsburgh, both scheduled for Saturday, have been postponed. North Carolina's game at Boston College, originally set for Tuesday, has also been postponed. 

