December is usually a light month for college basketball teams with final exams and a short holiday break. For the Syracuse men's basketball team, December was a time to rebound from a tough 4-3 start.
The month didn't start well with a home loss to Iowa in the Big 10-ACC Challenge but the Orange came back from that defeat four days later with a 97-63 win at Georgia Tech for their first ACC victory of the season.
A tough loss came a week later to old Big East rival Georgetown but since then, Syracuse has strung together three straight home wins against Oakland, North Florida and Niagara.
It hasn't been the best of seasons so far for Syracuse but at 8-5, coach Jim Boeheim's young squad hopes to continue to show progress as the ACC season kicks into full gear in January.
🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊
FIVE ORANGES: Not much has changed over the last month as Elijah Hughes continues to be Syracuse's top player. The junior forward still leads the Orange in scoring with 19.77 points per game, second-best in the ACC.
Hughes almost had a rare triple-double last Saturday against Niagara. Hughes finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. If he had pulled it off, it would have been Syracuse's first triple-double since 2001 when current Orange assistant coach Allen Griffin did it. Hughes is averaging 4.69 assists per contest, seventh-best in the ACC.
Hughes also leads the ACC in minutes played per games, averaging more than 37 minutes.
🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊
FOUR ORANGES: Sophomore Buddy Boeheim isn't shy about firing up 3-pointers so far this season.
Boeheim is leading the ACC in made 3-pointers with 46, an average of 3.54 in 13 games. Overall Boeheim is 11th in the conference in scoring, averaging 15.15 points per game.
🍊 🍊 🍊
THREE ORANGES: It's not a surprise but freshman Joseph Girard III leads the ACC in free-throw shooting, having made 35 of 37 from the charity stripe, a rate of 94.6%. He did miss one against Niagara on Saturday night.
🍊 🍊
TWO ORANGES: Rebounding continues to be a weakness for Syracuse, although they're showing signs of some improvement.
The Orange are being outrebounded by one board a game. Syracuse is averaging 35.31 boards a game, its opponents are averaging 36.31.
🍊
ONE ORANGE: Syracuse's offense has struggled at times this season which is frustrating because there are times when it looks like the Orange have put it together like a 97-point outburst against Georgia Tech on Dec. 7 but then can only manage 54 points in a loss to Iowa on Dec. 3.
Hughes has been the bright spot so far but you wonder if his numbers will drop when ACC play starts in full in January when better-quality opponents will double-team him taking the chance no one else can compensate.
Boeheim has been solid but outside of that pair, Syracuse needs someone else, especially inside, to pick up the slack.
NUMBER OF THE MONTH
17.46: Syracuse is second in the ACC in assists per game showing the team has good ball movement which should help the offense continue to improve.
UP NEXT
It's all ACC games the rest of the way as Syracuse's next 18 regular season contests are against conference opponents. It starts this Saturday when Notre Dame comes to the Carrier Dome. Overall the Fighting Irish are 9-4, but 0-2 away from South Bend and 0-2 in the ACC.