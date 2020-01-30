Syracuse men's basketball January report card

When the calendar flipped from 2019 to 2020, the Syracuse men's basketball team didn't have much to celebrate as they entered the new year and the remainder of the ACC schedule with an 8-5 record and the bulk of their wins against mid-major programs like Niagara, Oakland and North Florida.
January didn't start the way the Orange would have liked, when in the first week they lost close home games to Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, leaving Syracuse with a 1-3 conference record.
But the close losses were a sign that Syracuse was starting to find itself as a team and the Orange strung together a modest five-game winning streak that got them back in the ACC race as well as the NCAA Tournament conversation. Even a one-point loss to Clemson on Tuesday night couldn't dampen the positive signs of life Syracuse has shown this month.
🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊
FIVE ORANGES: Buddy Boeheim has caught fire in January as the sophomore led the Orange in scoring in four of the eight games they played this month. Boeheim scored 18 consecutive points in a win against Virginia Tech, and he scored 18 in the first half against Pittsburgh last Saturday. His average of 16.4 points per game is fifth in the ACC. He's averaging 3.57 3-pointers a game, first in the ACC and seventh in the nation.
If Boeheim continues to play at this level, it would be a huge boost for the Orange.
🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊
FOUR ORANGES: Elijah Hughes continues to lead Syracuse in scoring, at 19.3 points a game. He's scored in double digits every game this season and is second in the ACC in points per game. He's also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game to show he's more than a scorer and has helped carry Syracuse this month.
🍊 🍊 🍊
You have free articles remaining.
THREE ORANGES: If you had to pick a player who has improved the most this season, it may be forward Marek Dolezaj. The junior is averaging almost 10 points and 10 rebounds a game and led Syracuse in rebounding in four games this month. He has come up with some big baskets to help Syracuse — and against Pittsburgh last week, he scored 17 points and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line in a game that wasn't decided until the final minute.
Dolezaj has become an inside force for SU — on defense with his length in the 2-3 zone, and on offense with his ability to hit short fadeaway jumpers.
🍊 🍊
TWO ORANGES: Depth hasn't been a huge issue so far for Syracuse as four players (Hughes, Boeheim, Joesph Girard III, Dolezaj) are averaging more than 33 minutes a game. Quincy Guerrier and Bourama Sidibe have been coming off the bench and are averaging about 20 minutes a game. The Orange have been fortunate not to have any injuries that could put their season in jeopardy. Coach Jim Boeheim doesn't have a deep bench this year, because of injuries and inexperience.
🍊
ONE ORANGE: The Orange's biggest weakness may be their interior defense, and that was evident against Clemson earlier this week after Dolezaj fouled out and the Tigers took advantage by going inside instead of shooting from beyond the arc. Clemson's winning score came on an inside shot in the final seconds. This is where the lack of depth can really hurt.
NUMBER OF THE MONTH
6: That's the total number of points that Syracuse lost their three games in January by. The Orange could be 16-5 but instead are 13-8. Still, a 6-4 mark in the ACC is a positive.
UP NEXT
Duke makes its annual visit to the Carrier Dome Saturday night with a crowd of about 35,000 expected. A win over the No. 9 Blue Devils in front of a national TV audience would help the Orange if they want to make the NCAAs.
February will be the time when the Orange find out if they're NCAA caliber or they should start making plans for the NIT. Syracuse plays some of the top teams in the country (Louisville, Florida State) next month and a couple of wins against that caliber of competition would boost their NCAA hopes.
Sciria, The Citizen's assistant news editor can be reached at citizensports@lee.net or on Twitter @csciria