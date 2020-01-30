Syracuse men's basketball January report card

🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊

FOUR ORANGES: Elijah Hughes continues to lead Syracuse in scoring, at 19.3 points a game. He's scored in double digits every game this season and is second in the ACC in points per game. He's also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game to show he's more than a scorer and has helped carry Syracuse this month.

🍊 🍊 🍊

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THREE ORANGES: If you had to pick a player who has improved the most this season, it may be forward Marek Dolezaj. The junior is averaging almost 10 points and 10 rebounds a game and led Syracuse in rebounding in four games this month. He has come up with some big baskets to help Syracuse — and against Pittsburgh last week, he scored 17 points and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line in a game that wasn't decided until the final minute.

Dolezaj has become an inside force for SU — on defense with his length in the 2-3 zone, and on offense with his ability to hit short fadeaway jumpers.

🍊 🍊