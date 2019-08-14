The Syracuse men's basketball team used a 3-point barrage in the second half and a strong defensive effort to defeat Oxygen Bassano, 103-54 on Wednesday to improve to 2-0 on its current exhibition tour of Italy.
Sophomore Buddy Boeheim hit five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points. He was named game MVP. Sophomore Jalen Carey added 11 points and junior Bourama Sidibe finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Syracuse ended the game with 16 3-point baskets.
The Orange were greeted by a few local bats during the early warmup period. Fortunately, the bats were coaxed into departing the court area.
Trailing 5-4 in the early going, Syracuse scored 14 unanswered points to move ahead, 18-5. Freshman forward Quincy Guerrier had a dunk, drive and two free throws in the stretch. The Orange had a 21-9 edge after the first period.
Syracuse closed out the second quarter with an 18-0 run. Joseph Girard III had seven points and Boeheim five during the streak. The Orange entered the intermission with a 48-18 advantage.
Syracuse found its bearings from the 3-point line in the third quarter. A 23-0 Orange stretch included four straight 3-pointers from Boeheim. Jalen Carey, Girard III, Brycen Goodine and Howard Washington jumped on the 3-ball parade and Syracuse had eight in the period.
Oxygen scored the last five points of the third quarter but Syracuse led, 82-33.
The Orange finished with five players with double-digits. In addition to Boeheim, Carey and Sidibe, Guerrier and Girard III each had 10 points.
On Thursday, the Orange move on from Venice and travel to Florence. Syracuse's next game is on Saturday.