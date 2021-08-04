Syracuse names Read acting coach for women's basketball for 2021-22

Vonn Read will serve as acting coach for Syracuse's women's basketball team for the upcoming 2021-22 season, the university announced on Wednesday.

Read has been a member of the Orange's staff since 2011-12, and was named an associate head coach in 2013.

Read replaces Quintin Hillsman, who resigned from the head coach position on Monday amid an investigation surrounding Hillsman's alleged threats and bullying of Syracuse players.

"I am grateful to Vonn for stepping up to lead," said SU athletic director John Wildhack in a press release. "With Vonn's vast experience developing student-athletes, I am confident in his ability to guide the women's basketball program."

Added Read, "Our program has everything a coach could ask for, but most especially talented and committed student-athletes who are as successful off the court as they are on it. I'm looking forward to getting back out on the court with the team."

Prior to his tenure at SU, Read was an assistant coach at University at Albany and the University of Kentucky. He's also held various positions in the United States Basketball League.

Syracuse did not note any previous head coaching experience.