 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Syracuse plans for full capacity for upcoming football, basketball seasons
SYRACUSE

Syracuse plans for full capacity for upcoming football, basketball seasons

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Paul Newberry Black Arenas Football

The Carrier Dome is shown during a football game between Syracuse and Louisville in 2018. Syracuse University announced on Friday that it plans for full capacity crowds for the upcoming football and basketball seasons. 

 Adrian Kraus, Associated Press

Syracuse University announced on Friday that it plans to return to full capacity for games played at the Carrier Dome this fall.

The decision will allow fans to flood the stadium for football and basketball this upcoming season, after fans were not permitted inside the Dome in 2020-21.

SU does not intend to have capacity restrictions nor a social distancing requirement.

In accordance with New York state policy, fans will have to show proof of a vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test for entry to indoor events. Unvaccinated fans above the age of four must wear masks.

Syracuse has made several major renovations to the Carrier Dome since fans were last allowed at full capacity during the 2019-20 men's and women's basketball seasons. Highlighting the changes is a center-hung video board, air conditioning, a new audio system, and renovated concession stands.

Football and basketball tickets can be purchased at cuse.com/tickets.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News