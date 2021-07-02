Syracuse plans for full capacity for upcoming football, basketball seasons

Syracuse University announced on Friday that it plans to return to full capacity for games played at the Carrier Dome this fall.

The decision will allow fans to flood the stadium for football and basketball this upcoming season, after fans were not permitted inside the Dome in 2020-21.

SU does not intend to have capacity restrictions nor a social distancing requirement.

In accordance with New York state policy, fans will have to show proof of a vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test for entry to indoor events. Unvaccinated fans above the age of four must wear masks.

Syracuse has made several major renovations to the Carrier Dome since fans were last allowed at full capacity during the 2019-20 men's and women's basketball seasons. Highlighting the changes is a center-hung video board, air conditioning, a new audio system, and renovated concession stands.

Football and basketball tickets can be purchased at cuse.com/tickets.

