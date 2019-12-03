For the second year in a row, Syracuse punter Sterling Hofrichter is a first-team all-ACC selection.
Hofrichter, a senior, is the lone Syracuse player to be named first-team all-ACC. He led the ACC with a net average of 43 yards per punt and is the first Syracuse punter to be a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, which recognizes the nation's best collegiate punter.
Other Syracuse players were recognized as part of the all-ACC football team. Wide receiver Trishton Jackson, a redshirt junior, and sophomore safety Andre Cisco were second-team selections. Cisco was a first-team pick in 2018 and the conference's defensive rookie of the year.
Jackson caught 66 passes for 1,023 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Orange. Cisco led the ACC with five interceptions this season.
The ACC third-team defense includes Syracuse linebacker Lakiem Williams. Williams, a senior, tied for the ACC lead with 110 total tackles. He also had 4.5 sacks for the Orange.
Joining Williams on the third team is Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt, a sophomore. Szmyt was first-team all-ACC in 2018 and was recognized as an All-American. He also won the Lou Groza Award, which is presented to the best college kicker.
Szmyt made 17 of his 20 field-goal attempts and 39 of 40 extra-point tries this season.
The lone honorable mention pick for Syracuse was senior defensive end Alton Robinson. He had 4.5 sacks, 46 tackles and a forced fumble for the Orange this season.