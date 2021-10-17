Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito to enter transfer portal

Syracuse's Tommy DeVito plans to enter the transfer portal, the fourth-year quarterback announced Sunday on Twitter.

DeVito, the Orange's preferred starter in 2019 and 2020, has spent most of the season as the team's backup to sophomore transfer Garrett Shrader.

“I am grateful for all of the teammates I’ve played with and had the pleasure of knowing, both on and off the field. The memories, friendships and brotherhoods I’ve made here will stay with me forever,” DeVito’s Tweet read.

He continued, “All that said, I have to do what is now best for me, and it is with a heavy heart that I am announcing that I will be entering the transfer portal.”

DeVito becomes the second high-profile to transfer out of Syracuse this month. On Oct. 4, receiver Taj Harris, a former All-ACC selection, announced his intention to leave the Orange.

DeVito started 11 of 12 games for Syracuse in 2019 and tied a school record for touchdown passes thrown by a sophomore quarterback with 19.

He was again tabbed as the Orange's starter in 2020, but was limited to four starts after suffering a season-ending injury in a loss to Duke.

Weeks before the 2021 season, Syracuse coach Dino Babers announced his plans to split playing time between DeVito and Shrader.

While DeVito remained the starter, he attempted only 52 passes through the first three games. He last started Sept. 18 in a win against the University at Albany.

Shrader has assumed starting responsibilities in Syracuse's last four games. A dual threat, Shrader has rushed for 374 yards and seven touchdowns in that stretch, while passing for an additional four touchdowns.

The Orange are 1-3 in those four games, having lost three straight by a combined nine points. That includes a 40-37 overtime loss on Oct. 9 against Wake Forest, currently the No. 16 team in the Associated Press' Top 25 rankings.

DeVito finishes his Syracuse career with 3,886 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 26 games.

Syracuse (3-4) travels to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

