Syracuse rallies from 16 down to take Buffalo 107-96 in OT

SYRACUSE — Quincy Guerrier scored a career-high 27 points with 11 rebounds, Alan Griffin tied a career-high 24 points with 10 rebounds, and Syracuse beat Buffalo 107-96 in overtime Saturday night.

Griffin's basket 15 seconds into overtime gave Syracuse (6-1) the lead for good. The Orange outscored Buffalo 20-9 in the extra session.

Buffalo (3-3) took a 19-17 lead with 13:28 remaining in the first half and led for most of the contest. The Bulls led 48-37 at halftime and got the lead as high as 57-41 on Jayvon Graves' layup with 16:34 left before the Orange rallied.

Guerrier's three-point play with 76 seconds left in regulation gave the Orange an 85-82 lead.

Syracuse now holds a 29-6 advantage in the all-time series against UB. Buffalo won the last meeting between the two programs in December 2018 when the Bulls were nationally-ranked.

Ronaldo Segu's deep 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in regulation tied it at 87 for Buffalo. Following a Syracuse timeout, Josh Mballa stole it from the Orange's Marek Dolezaj and threw an outlet pass to a streaking Graves, who eluded one defender before having his layup attempt blocked off the backboard by a high-flying Griffin trailing the play.