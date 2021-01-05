Syracuse returning after weeks-long, virus-related hiatus

The team returned to practice on Sunday to get ready to face Pittsburgh (5-2, 1-1 ACC) instead of No. 25 Florida State. The teams agreed to move their game scheduled for mid-February after the Seminoles had to pull out because of a positive COVID-19 test within their program. The Panthers also haven't played in a while — since losing to Louisville just before Christmas.

Boeheim, in his 45th year as head coach at his alma mater, said players who tested negative worked out individually with a coach and called that a good thing.

"That's helpful, certainly helpful for conditioning, but obviously it's not the same thing as having basketball practices," he said. "I don't even want to count the number — we've missed 25-30 practices since the start of the basketball season, which is an incredible number. I'm sure it's right up there probably with the most missed practices in the country.

"Our players have had to adjust to this already a couple of times and I would just say that they've come through it as well as I could hope. Our practices have been good, but there's nothing like playing games."