SYRACUSE — Against Western Michigan last Saturday at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse University quarterback Tommy DeVito showed he's coming into his own in his first season as the Orange's starting quarterback.
It only took two plays for the redshirt sophomore to show he can spark the offense with his legs as well as his arm. After a first-down carry for no gain, DeVito scooted through the Broncos defense and was off to the races before he was dragged down at the Western Michigan 21 after a 60-yard pickup. Two plays later, Moe Neal scored a touchdown and Syracuse was off and running in the 52-33 win.
DeVito finished with 105 yards rushing on nine carries but with three sacks included, he ended up with 85 yards, including a 36-yard scoring run on third-and-5 in the second quarter.
The fast start was a confidence boost for him.
"It helped a lot," DeVito said after the game. "I've said in the past that I could run. I am definitely a throw first (kind of quarterback), but I will run if I have to and I had to do that today to help the offense move the ball."
Of course DeVito still made plays with his arm and most importantly came up big on third down. In six third down passing attempts, DeVito completed four for 78 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 10-yarder to tight end Aaron Hackett and a deep 59-yard bomb to wide receiver Trishton Jackson. Jackson's touchdown catch on Syracuse's first drive of the second half was followed by a 46-yard scoring catch after the Broncos scored to get within two touchdowns.
"They definitely changed the momentum during those plays," said Jackson, who finished with 141 yards receiving. "After that, the defense still had to come on the field and do their job and I think they did. That is what the game is about, it's a team game."
You have free articles remaining.
Overall, DeVito was basically flawless, he finished with 27 completions in 35 attempts for 287 yards and four touchdowns, a personal best. But most importantly was the zero in the interception column in the stat sheet. Orange head coach Dino Babers was cognizant of that number.
"I thought it was really cool that he started the game and ended the game with the same number of interceptions," Babers said. "That's always the goal of a good quarterback."
Babers' only negative comments on DeVito's play were about the three sacks he took.
"I really wanted to see if we could play a game where he didn't get sacked at all and I'm a little disappointed," Babers said. "He got sacked three times but he's a tough guy and he can handle it. So, we'll go back and work on that sack thing again. But I thought he had some growth today and I thought he did a good job."
The effort gives Syracuse fans some hope heading into the second month of the season with Atlantic Coast Conference play kicking into full gear in two weeks against North Carolina State.
The Orange (2-2 overall) are 0-1 after a loss to Clemson earlier this month, basically ending their chances of winning the Atlantic Division, but Syracuse can still qualify for a strong bowl game by stringing together some wins in the second half. That run will likely depend on DeVito continuing to make plays with his legs and his brains.