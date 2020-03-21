Syracuse's Hughes declares for NBA draft

Elijah Hughes is leaving Syracuse for the NBA.

The First-team All-ACC forward announced his intention to declare for the NBA Draft Saturday evening on his personal Twitter account.

Hughes, a redshirt junior, led the ACC in scoring this season, averaging 19.0 points per game. He led the conference in points, field goal attempts and minutes played.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I want to thank my family, close friends, teammates throughout the years, and coaching staff for supporting me throughout my basketball career,” Hughes said in his Twitter post. “I cannot thank the Syracuse community and fans enough for embracing me and making me feel welcomed and comfortable.”

Hughes began his collegiate career at East Carolina, but after his freshman season decided to transfer to Syracuse. Due to NCAA rules that require transfers to sit out one full season, Hughes did not make his Syracuse debut until 2018-19 as a redshirt sophomore. In his first season with the Orange, Hughes averaged 13.7 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game.

The veteran scorer on an inexperienced Syracuse team in 2019-20, Hughes was a consistent scoring threat, scoring in double digits in all but two of the Orange’s 32 games. His season-high in points (33) came Dec. 7 in a 97-63 win at Georgia Tech.