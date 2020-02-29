Syracuse's tournament chances take another hit with loss to UNC

“We just need to regroup, get ready, and go out and play well in our last two games,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said.

The Tar Heels, who ended a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday night with an 85-79 victory over North Carolina State after an awful start, broke open a tight game by hitting six 3s in the first six minutes of the second half.

Anthony hit three of them, Robinson had two and Keeling's at 14:00 boosted the lead to 64-48. North Carolina also outscored the Orange 22-10 on second-chance points.

Bourama Sidibe had 17 points and 15 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season, and Buddy Boeheim had 22 points to lead Syracuse. Elijah Hughes, the ACC's leading scorer, finished with 19 points on 5-of-16 shooting and freshman point guard Joe Girard had nine points on 3-of-12 shooting for the Orange.

“We battled as hard as we can," coach Boeheim said. “I just thought they played the way they're capable of. They've had a lot of injuries, but they have everybody back now, healthy.”

Ten Tar Heels have combined to miss 88 games this season with injuries, the most in Williams' tenure as head coach.