Syracuse's trip to No. 8 Florida State tops ACC's week ahead

With Duke's win at North Carolina last weekend, road teams are now 9-2 in league games that go to overtime. … The ACC is KenPom's fifth-ranked league as of Wednesday's games, its lowest standing since expanding to 14 teams in 2013-14 and 15 teams the following season. … Virginia plays slower than any team in the country. The Cavaliers rank last in the country in KenPom's adjusted tempo metric, averaging 59.2 possessions per 40 minutes entering Saturday's trip to North Carolina. No other team averages fewer than 60. … Speaking of the Tar Heels, UNC is 0-4 since star freshman point guard Cole Anthony's return after being sidelined nearly seven weeks following knee surgery. The Tar Heels haven't won a game with him in the lineup since beating now-No. 17 Oregon in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 29. ... Virginia Tech's five-game skid is the longest active streak in the league.