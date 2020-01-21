Syracuse seeks revenge on trip to Notre Dame

Notre Dame goes for the season sweep this week over Syracuse after winning the previous matchup in Syracuse. The teams last played on Jan. 4, when the Fighting Irish shot 44.9 percent from the field and went 15 for 31 from 3-point territory en route to a one-point victory.

Here are other key details for Wednesday's game:

TEAMS: Syracuse (11-7, 4-3) vs. Notre Dame (11-6, 2-4)

TIME/LOCATION: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

SENIOR STUDS: Notre Dame has relied heavily on its seniors this year. John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have combined to account for 65 percent of the team's scoring this year and 76 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the last five games.

ACC ADVANCEMENT: The Orange have given up only 62.9 points per game to conference opponents so far. That's an improvement from the 67 per game they allowed against non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hubb has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 29 assists in those games.