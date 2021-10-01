Syracuse seeks to keep running, get win at Florida State

The Orange have also turned to Mississippi State transfer quarterback Garrett Shrader, who had a pair of touchdown runs and 53 yards on 16 carries in his first start for Syracuse against Liberty. What Shrader has not shown yet is an accurate arm, completing just 6 of 15 passes for 77 yards.

"Obviously, you want to be two-sided where you can have an opportunity to do this or that," Babers said. "We feel like we had some throwing opportunities in the (Liberty) game that did not connect."

Florida State has been good at limiting the run but not consistently enough in its first four games. A big problem has been opponents' third-down conversions.

The Seminoles allowed Louisville to convert on 8 of 10 third-down opportunities in the first half but just 1 of 8 in the second half in last week's loss to the Cardinals. Florida State is 103rd in the nation in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert 44.9% of the time.