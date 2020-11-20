Syracuse shut out by Louisville, losing streak extends to six

A disappointing season for Syracuse football hit a new low on Friday, as the Orange were shut out by Louisville 30-0.

Syracuse falls to 1-8 on the season, last in the ACC, and the Orange have now lost six in a row. The last victory came Sept. 26 at home against Georgia Tech.

The Orange's offense was mostly lifeless against the Cardinals. Quarterbacks JaCobian Morgan and Rex Culpepper combined to complete only 6-of-16 passes for 45 yards. Morgan, the starter, also threw an interception among his 12 attempts. Running back Sean Tucker posted 93 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

Syracuse only held the ball for 18:14, while Louisville owned possession for over 41 minutes. Louisville totaled 413 yards and went 8-for-16 on third down attempts. Seventeen of Louisville's points came in the second quarter, as the Cardinals went into halftime with a 20-0 lead.

Syracuse's defense did force three turnovers, including interceptions by Garrett Williams and Ifeatu Melifonwu. But the Orange failed to turn those turnovers into points. Syracuse went three-and-out following the first two turnovers, and ran only one play after the third turnover due to halftime.