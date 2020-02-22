Syracuse snaps losing skid with comeback win over Georgia Tech at the Dome

Two foul shots by Hughes gave Syracuse its largest lead, 72-62 with 1:22 to go.

Wright dominated inside in the first half, scoring 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting, all from inside the paint. In the half, the Yellow Jackets hit 13 of 27 and 4 of 9 from beyond the arc. Georgia Tech outscored the Orange 18-8 in the paint and held a 38-27 lead at the break.

Syracuse was ice-cold in the first half, going just 7 of 26 from the field and 3 of 8 from 3. The Orange missed 10 straight field goal attempts and 1 of 14 during one stretch. Hughes led Syracuse with 10 points in the first 20 minutes but was just 2 for 8 from the field.

Dolezaj and Quincy Guerrier picked up three fouls each in the half as Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim used a myriad of lineups to inject some life in his team.

Syracuse had a 4-2 lead when the Yellow Jackets went on a 15-5 run to take control in the half.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets let this game slip away and begins a three-game home stand to salvage its season.

Syracuse: The Orange showed a lot of heart in its comeback. Playing for nothing much more than pride, Syracuse played with energy and purpose in the second half.