Syracuse switches to individual ticket plan for 2020-21 basketball season

Due to uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Syracuse University is transitioning to an individual game ticket model for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

Season ticket holders will receive an email survey on Nov. 11 with details on three options for the upcoming season.

The three options are: Donate a portion or the entirety of paid funds to the Together ‘Cuse campaign, rollover ticket funds to the 2021-22 season, or request a refund.

The Together 'Cuse campaign is a university initiative that aims to improve academic services, health and welfare programs, nutrition, strength and conditioning, sports medicine, and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Fans who do not respond to the survey by Dec. 1 will automatically have their paid funds roll over to the 2021-22 season.

Those that roll over funds to next season will automatically secure the same price and seat location.

“Syracuse Athletics remains committed to supporting and protecting the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, our staff and the campus and Syracuse communities. Our decisions will continue to be informed by public health guidance provided by county, state and public health officials,” the university said in a press release.

