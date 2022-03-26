Syracuse tabs alum Legette-Jack to take over women's basketball program

Felisha Legette-Jack’s tenure as the University at Buffalo women’s basketball coach has come to an end, and she will return to her hometown to coach.

UB announced Saturday that Legette-Jack will leave UB after 10 seasons to take the same job at Syracuse, her alma mater, and an athletic program that retired her uniform No. 33 at the Carrier Dome in November.

"I worked all my life to get back home, and this is a wonderful opportunity," Legette-Jack told The Buffalo News on Saturday. "It's the world. People take it for granted and I never take any opportunity for granted.

"To be able to hear them say, 'Not only are you coming back home but you earned the right to be the head coach at Syracuse, a place where you learned how to become a woman and a person that's a provider for your family,' I'm so grateful."

The Orange athletic department will formally introduce Legette-Jack as its head coach at 11 a.m. Monday at the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center in Syracuse.

In 10 seasons at UB, Legette-Jack was 202-115 and led the Bulls to four NCAA Tournaments and three Mid-American Conference Tournament championships, including this year’s MAC title game and this year’s NCAA Tournament. Tennessee defeated UB 80-67 on March 19 in a first-round game in Knoxville, Tenn.

Kristen Sharkey, an assistant coach on Legette-Jack's staff, will serve as acting head coach, and UB will conduct a national search for Legette-Jack's successor. UB athletic director Mark Alnutt has a timetable of two to three weeks to name a new coach.

Legette-Jack is one of the most prolific female athletes to come out of Syracuse. Her return to Syracuse, where she played basketball from 1984 to 1989, did not come as a surprise to Alnutt.

“This is something, to be honest with you, that we were aware of and we anticipated was going to happen,” Alnutt told reporters Saturday on a video conference. “She’s been here 10 years and has done a tremendous job in being able to build this program to where it is now, to a national brand, very competitive.”

But, Alnutt said, she told UB’s administration that if the opportunity to return to her alma mater and to her hometown came, it was one she would consider.

“I respect that and also understand,” Alnutt said. “That’s where she grew up, that’s where she played basketball, she was just honored there late in the fall last year, being the first female student-athlete to have her jersey in the rafters there, and her mom’s there, as well. She talks a lot about her mom and that presence, what that means to her.”

It didn’t stop UB from attempting to keep Legette-Jack. Alnutt said UB offered Legette-Jack what he called a “very strong” contract extension prior to the Mid-American Conference Tournament, which began March 9 in Cleveland. Legette-Jack signed her most recent contract extension in the summer of 2021, a deal that ran through March 31, 2025. According to the terms of her contract, she would owe a UB $100,000 buyout fee for leaving before April 5, 2022.

“When I say ‘strong,’ that was a word she used and her agent used,” Alnutt said, though he did not disclose the terms of the proposed extension. “Something that, not just strong for UB but for the Mid-American Conference and a Group of Five institution that we are, and they were very appreciative of that offer.

“But when they had the opportunity to have that conversation with Syracuse, and progress down that road, she informed me she needed to go home. It was time for her to go home, and I definitely respect that and honor that.”

Legette-Jack replaces Vonn Read, who became the Orange’s interim coach in the summer of 2021 after Quentin Hillsman resigned Aug. 2. Hillsman’s resignation came after a report by the Athletic in June that detailed accusations of bullying, allegations of unwanted touching and inappropriate engagement by Hillsman and members of his coaching staff.

Syracuse’s athletic department announced March 4 that it was beginning a national search for the head women's basketball coaching position.

“At Syracuse, it’s going to be a healing process,” Legette-Jack said. “A trust process. Every day, I am going to have to learn to earn their trust. I have to trust they're not going to leave me. We are going to build that, day by day. There are moments it’s going to be a challenge. I asked the chancellor to share with me. I can't build it all in a day. It’s going to be a process.”

A Nottingham High School graduate, Legette-Jack, though, seemed destined to become the Orange’s coach. She earned her degree in psychology and child and family studies in 1989, scored 1,526 points and had 927 rebounds in four seasons at Syracuse, and she is one of three players in school history to score more than 1,500 points and grab more than 900 rebounds.

She was the 1985 Big East Conference rookie of the year, was a three-time All-Big East selection and was one of 15 players named to the Big East’s Silver Anniversary Team in 2004.

"She is a builder of programs, evidenced by the success she had at the University at Buffalo,” Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement released Saturday by the Orange athletic department. “She is totally committed to the full development of every student-athlete and staff member who is part of her program.”

