Syracuse transfer Griffin cleared to play

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Syracuse guard Alan Griffin has been granted a waiver of the transfer residence requirement by the NCAA and is immediately eligible to play for the Orange, the school announced Tuesday.

A junior guard from Ossining, New York, Griffin spent his first two college seasons at Illinois and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Griffin saw action in 30 contests for the Illini as a freshman, averaging 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. In his sophomore season he averaged 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds over 28 games and made 47 3-pointers. His 3-point percentage (41.6) was the best mark on the team.

"I'm very relieved to have that taken care of," Griffin said in a press release. "It's something I've been looking forward to since I came to Syracuse."

Griffin was a standout at Archbishop Stepinac High School, leading the Crusaders to a 27-5 overall record, a league title and a New York State Federation championship. He was a first team CHSAA honoree as a senior, averaging 19.2 points and 9.9 rebounds.

When Griffin will make his Syracuse debut remains to be seen. The NCAA is expected to decide in September whether college basketball season will start on time to have to delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Associated Press. According to NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt, the NCAA has developed several contingency plans in case the season cannot start on Nov. 10 as planned. Several major conferences, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, have already postponed fall sports. The ACC, which Syracuse is a member, is moving forward with plans to play sports this fall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0