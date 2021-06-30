Syracuse University begins probe into women's basketball

Among those who departed were: Emily Engstler, a key player who excelled as the first player off the bench and led the team in rebounding; starting guard and leading scorer Kiara Lewis; and Amaya Finklea-Guity and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi. All are staying in the Atlantic Coast Conference — at Louisville, Clemson, Duke and Miami, in that order.

Hillsman, who has a record of 319-169 in 15 seasons at Syracuse, said that validated his program.

"We have some seniors that have opportunity to pursue other options," he said in April. "They're going to schools in our conference. That's a compliment to us. I'm good. If I had a problem, I would tell you. We're fine."

Two weeks ago during an end-of-year press conference, Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said he fully supported Hillsman and called the exodus "a sign of the times."

Point guard Tiana Mangakahia, who sat out the 2019-20 season while recovering from breast cancer surgery, also left the program, but that was expected. She had signed a training camp contract with the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA.

Mangakahia chimed in on social media in defense of Hillsman.

"It's sad when you don't get what you want (minutes/contracts after college) you accuse others of things to make them look bad. If only I exposed some of my teammates for how they treated me once I was diagnosed with Cancer."

