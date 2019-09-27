Syracuse University men's basketball fans will have a pair of opportunities to see the Orange in the next couple of weeks.
The team will host a signing event from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 in the canyon area at Destiny USA.
Then the annual Orange vs. White scrimmage will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the Dome. Doors will open to the public at 6 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Both events are free.
Fans who attend the signing event will receive a limited edition poster that can be used for player autographs. Fans are asked to not bring additional items to be signed. Due to time constraints, attendance does not guarantee autographs.
In addition to the scrimmage on Oct. 11, the evening will include the Orange vs. White Challenge. The Challenge will feature a skills and 3-point shooting competition conducted with current members of the Orange roster and select fans. To enter The Challenge, fans must check-in using the Orange Rewards App. Contestants will be selected at random.