The Syracuse University men's basketball team won its first contest of a four-game exhibition tour of Italy defeating All-Star Varese 69-59 on Monday.
Redshirt junior Elijah Hughes led the Orange with 18 points. Sophomore Buddy Boeheim and freshman Brycen Goodine each added 11 points. Bourama Sidibe led all players with 10 rebounds and contributed eight points and three blocked shots.
The game was contested in a four-quarter format. The Orange led after the first period, 21-14, and held the advantage after the second period, 33-30.
Syracuse jumped on All-Star Varese out of the intermission and led by 15 points at one stage, 49-34. The hosts fought back and by the end of the third quarter, the Syracuse margin had been sliced to six, 53-47. The Orange rebuilt their margin to double digits in the fourth period and a last-minute, baseline 3-pointer by freshman Joseph Girard III helped secure the victory.
Coach Jim Boeheim's first starting lineup of the 2019-20 season featured Jalen Carey and Boeheim in the backcourt, Hughes and Quincy Guerrier in the frontcourt, and Sidibe at center. Hughes is the lone regular starter back from last year's squad. Boeheim and Carey started in place of injured first-stringers in a few contests during their freshman years.
The Orange limited All-Star Varese to 23-of-63 (.365) from the field, including a 5-of-25 (.200) showing on 3-point attempts.
In addition to Sidibe's double-digit board performance, Guerrier had eight and freshman Jesse Edwards joined with Hughes in adding seven apiece. Overall, Syracuse outrebounded All-Star Varese,49-38.