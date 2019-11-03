It’s official: the Syracuse football team’s season is officially in a freefall. Saturday’s 58-27 blowout at the hands of Boston College drops the Orange to 3-6 with a fourth straight loss. Unless Syracuse discovers a miracle cure for its ails during its bye week, the season will end without a bowl berth.
After the first quarter it looked like Syracuse was going to have a good chance to get a win as the offense showed some urgency on its way to a 17-10 lead after the first 15 minutes. But then the Eagles just blew the doors off the Orange in the second quarter — outscoring Syracuse 34-3 — to basically end it by halftime.
It’s hard to say any Syracuse player deserves kudos after this stinker but ...
🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊
FIVE ORANGES to wide receiver Trishton Jackson. It was either Jackson or punter Sterling Hofrichter. Jackson gets the nod, the junior caught eight passes for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including an 85-yarder in the third quarter, Syracuse’s only points in the second half. It was Jackson’s fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season.
🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊
FOUR ORANGES to Hofrichter. Why not? Hofrichter has to be under consideration for All-American, you could argue he’s been Syracuse’s most consistent player this season. Hofrichter averaged a sterling 48.5 yard average on four punts, including a 52-yarder and placed two inside the 20.
🍊 🍊 🍊
THREE ORANGES to Syracuse’s offensive line. They only gave up three sacks, which is an improvement considering they came into the BC game allowing an average of 5.25, the worst of all 130 FBS teams. The Orange have now allowed 45 sacks in nine games.
🍊 🍊
TWO ORANGES to quarterback Tommy DeVito had a solid game, finishing with 25 completions in 36 attempts for 289 yards and three touchdowns. He has also hasn’t thrown an interception in his last 131 passes. However, his weird fumble, where it looked like he was trying to lateral the ball before going out of bounds was a part of the Eagles’ second quarter avalanche of points.
🍊
ONE ORANGE to Syracuse’s defense. Look, all season, the Orange have had their share of defensive woes, NC State is the only FBS opponent not to score at least 27 points against Syracuse but this was a stunning collapse in the second quarter. Not only did BC score 34 points, four of the touchdowns came on plays of 50 yards or more. The big plays sucked what little life was left in the Carrier Dome crowd.
NUMBER OF THE GAME: 496: A new Syracuse record for rushing yards allowed in a game as BC had 65 carries for an average of 7.6 yards a rush. AJ Dillon finished with 242 yards and David Bailey had 172. The new record shattered the previous mark of 457 that West Virginia racked up against Syracuse in 2006.
UP NEXT
You could not ask for a bye week at a better time. Syracuse needs the break to rest, recover and try to figure out how to salvage this wreck of a season.