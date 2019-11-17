Where in the name of Paul Pasqualoni did that come from? Syracuse’s 49-6 blowout of Duke on Saturday was much-needed relief for a team that hadn’t beaten a FBS opponent this season.
Four-game losing streak? Over. Sieve running defense? Not this week. Porous offensive line? Nope.
This has to be the most satisfying win of the season for Syracuse. It’s their first ACC win of the season (1-5) and first over a Power 5 team. At 4-6, Syracuse’s scant bowl hopes have a pulse. Amazing to think the Orange came in as a double-digit underdog and won by 43 points in their first game at Duke since 1939, when World War II had just started.
🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊
FIVE ORANGES: Easy choice, the Syracuse defense played its best overall game against an ACC opponent. Head coach Dino Babers fired defensive coordinator Brian Ward after the debacle against Boston College two weeks ago. Interim DC Steve Stanard (the defensive line coach) used the bye to help shape up an Orange run defense that had allowed a team-record 496 yards. Duke could only manage 122 yards on 45 carries (2.7 yards per rush).
Even better, Syracuse kept Duke out of the end zone, the Blue Devils could only manage a pair of field goals in the second quarter.
Finally, give some credit to Orange middle linebacker Lakiem Williams who led the defense with 14 tackles (eight solo, six assisted).
🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊
FOUR ORANGES: And as good as Syracuse’s run defense was, the run offense may have even been better. The Orange rushed for 286 yards on 43 carries (6.7 yards per rush) and four touchdowns. Moe Neal and Jarevan Howard led the ground attack as each rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown.
🍊 🍊 🍊
THREE ORANGES: The biggest play of the day? Free safety Andre Cisco’s interception that he returned 48 yards for a touchdown. It wasn’t an easy pick, the ball bounced in the air off a couple of players before Cisco caught it and went down the sideline.
The pick-6 came on Duke’s first possession of the second half. SU’s 14-6 lead ballooned to 21-6 and before you knew it, the Blue Devils would turn the ball over on their next two possessions and the Orange cashed in for 21 points and blowing the game wide open.
🍊 🍊
TWO ORANGES: Wide receiver Trishton Jackson only had two catches but one was for a 50-yard touchdown, continuing the knack Jackson has for making big plays.
🍊
ONE ORANGE: It’s not exactly fair to single out QB Tommy DeVito. He didn’t need to throw much with the running game working so well and he did throw the previously-mentioned TD pass to Jackson. DeVito finished with six completions in 15 attempts for 105 yards and a pair of TDs, not exactly a horrible game
NUMBER OF THE GAME
1: Going into Saturday’s game, for the season, Syracuse had given up 42 sacks for 248 yards. The Orange offensive line only allowed a single sack (of course that was in 15 attempts) but more importantly opened up those holes that made the running game so effective.
UP NEXT
The Orange will play their final road contest of the 2019 regular season at Louisville. The Cardinals are (6-4; 3-3 ACC) coming off a win at North Carolina State. Can Syracuse pull off another road shocker to make the regular season finale on Nov. 30 against Wake Forest a win-or-go home to become bowl eligible.