For the Syracuse football team, October was a pretty scary month and it had nothing to do with Halloween.
The Orange’s 35-17 road loss to Florida State on Saturday finished a winless month, three straight losses, all to Atlantic Coast Conference foes. With three-quarters of the season past, Syracuse still hasn’t won a conference game (0-4) with all of its three wins coming against teams from non-major conferences. Syracuse will have to win three out of its last four games, all against ACC opponents, to become bowl eligible to salvage something from a season that has turned into a disappointment.
🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊
FIVE ORANGES to the punter. Realistically no one deserves a high grade in a game that was a blowout, Syracuse trailed 35-3 going into the final period, but we’ll recognize the Orange player who may have had the busiest game, punter Sterling Hofrichter.
Hofrichter punted six times for 259 yards and a 43.2 average. He had two punts for more than 50 yards and placed two inside the Seminioles’ 20.
After this, there’s a big dropoff.
🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊
FOUR ORANGES to the offense. Syracuse’s offense didn’t cross the goal line until the fourth quarter and the game was long decided but the small silver lining was the Orange converted on 13 of 23 third-down opportunities. Overall, Syracuse had 343 yards of total offense, a 4.1 per-play average.
The Orange only managed 135 yards of offense on their first nine drives, another anemic effort.
🍊 🍊 🍊
THREE ORANGES to Syracuse running back Moe Neal, who was the lone individual bright spot on offense. He had 74 yards rushing on 20 carries for a touchdown. As a team, the Orange had 192 yards rushing on 51 carries; a 3.8 yards per-rush average.
🍊 🍊
TWO ORANGES to Syracuse’s offensive line, which continues to struggle — and that’s an understatement. The unit has allowed the most sacks of any NCAA FBS team and the woes continued against the Seminoles. Florida State had seven overall sacks as Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito hit the ground six times.
For the season, Syracuse has given up 42 sacks for 248 yards in losses, an average of 5.25 a game. Ouch!
🍊
ONE ORANGE to the Syracuse defense, which was lit up for 35 points in the first three quarters and had no answers for the Seminoles running game. Florida State used the wildcat formation as tailback Cam Akers took direct snaps to rush for 144 yards and four touchdowns, which tied the Florida State record.
The Orange pass defense wasn’t much better, allowing 12.9 yards per completion.
NUMBER OF THE GAME
0: The number of turnovers for Florida State, which means Syracuse’s streak of forcing at least one turnover ends at 21 straight games; the longest in the country. The last time the Orange didn’t recover a fumble or intercept a pass was Nov. 17, 2017 against Louisville.
UP NEXT
Old Big East rival Boston College visits the Carrier Dome on Saturday, the Eagles are 4-4 and coming off a 59-7 rout by Clemson. The Orange desperately need a win to stay alive for a bowl berth