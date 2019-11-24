It’s only fitting the Syracuse football team’s scant bowl hopes expired on a cold, damp night in Louisville in yet another blowout loss. The Orange lost 56-34 to the Cardinals on Saturday to drop to 1-6 in the ACC and 4-7 overall.
Disappointment can probably be used as the best word to describe the 2019 season. Syracuse was a preseason AP Top 25 pick and looked to carry over the momentum from a 10-3 2018 season. Instead, Syracuse could never get on track and as a result, it will finish its season next week without a bowl berth.
🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊
FIVE ORANGES: Moe Neal was again the lone bright spot for Syracuse. For the second straight game the senior finished with more than 100 yards rushing. Neal finished with 163 yards on 20 carries for a 8.2 yard per carry average. He added a nice 45-yard touchdown run.
🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊
FOUR ORANGES: The drop-off in quality of performance in this clunker starts here. Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt converted a pair of field goals, from 33 and 46 yards as well as all four of his extra points. Last season’s Lou Groza Award winner (as the nation’s top kicker) has been solid all season, a rare bright spot in a dismal season.
🍊 🍊 🍊
THREE ORANGES: Last week against Duke, Orange free safety Andre Cisco made a big interception in the third quarter that led to the rout of Duke. Against Louisville, Cisco again made a potential game-turning play when he picked off Louisville QB Micayla Cunningham with 13:25 left in the fourth with Syracuse trailing 49-34.
If the Orange could have scored a touchdown they would have been within a score with plenty of time left. But Syracuse couldn’t convert as Louisville stopped the Orange on 4th-and-goal.
🍊 🍊
TWO ORANGES: SU quarterback Tommy Devito was OK, he threw for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns but he makes the grade here because he did not throw an interception, extending his streak to 167 straight attempts without a pick.
🍊
ONE ORANGE: Head coach Dino Babers made Steve Stanard (the defensive line coach) the interim defensive coordinator after firing Brian Ward three weeks ago after the defense was torched by Boston College. It looked like a smart decision after the Syracuse defense didn’t allow Duke in the end zone last week.
This week was a return to the defense that made Orange fans blue. The run defense allowed 370 yards, an average of 9 yards per carry. Louisville running back Javian Hawkins did the bulk of the damage, running for 233 yards on 22 carries (10.1 yards a carry). In the air, Cunningham did his share, he only threw 20 passes, but of his 11 completions, five were for touchdowns, including a 90-yarder.
The Orange have a lot of things to fix this offseason, but the run defense has to be on the top of the list.
NUMBER OF THE GAME
3: The number of times Syracuse’s opponent has scored at least 50 points this season. Maryland has the season high, 63 points back in September. Boston College put up 58 earlier this month and now Louisville with 56 joins this ‘esteemed’ club.
UP NEXT
The Orange will be back in the Carrier Dome for the end of the 2019 season at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Wake Forest. The seniors will look to end their Syracuse careers with a win as this one will be just for pride. The Demon Deacons beat Duke 39-27 and at 8-3 have already clinched a bowl berth.