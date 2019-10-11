Syracuse football fans kept waiting for the spark that would ignite the Orange's offense on Thursday night at North Carolina State but instead they got a dud in a blah 16-10 loss to the Wolfpack. So much for a win coming off the bye week.
Halfway through the 2019 season, Syracuse sports a mediocre 3-3 record. The loss dropped the Orange to 0-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference's Atlantic Division. After two straight easy wins against Western Michigan and Holy Cross, the non-conference part of Syracuse's schedule is in the rear-view mirror and the current view ahead doesn't look good unless the Orange improve on offense.
The defense did their best as they held North Carolina State to just a touchdown and a trio of field goals.
Here's how the Orange graded following their loss to the Wolfpack:
🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊
FIVE ORANGES to Syracuse linebacker Andrew Armstrong, who had a team-high and career-high 14 tackles, six of which were solo. Armstrong also intercepted Wolfpack quarterback Bailey Hockman. Both of Armstrong's two career interceptions have come against North Carolina State (he had one last season).
🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊
FOUR ORANGES to Syracuse wide receiver Trishton Jackson, who led with nine receptions for a game-high 106 yards, including a 52-yarder. Jackson also scored Syracuse's lone touchdown in the fourth quarter. For the season, Jackson leads the Orange with 33 receptions for 499 yards (15.12 yards per catch average) and six touchdowns.
🍊 🍊 🍊
THREE ORANGES to Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito, who somehow was able to throw for 300 yards and a touchdown (a 2-yarder to Jackson) on 29 completions in 39 attempts. DeVito has been dealing with an unspecified injury that has to be affecting his play. Bonus points that despite being under constant pressure, DeVito didn't throw an interception or fumble.
You have free articles remaining.
🍊 🍊
TWO ORANGES to Syracuse punter Sterling Hofrichter, who is now No. 4 on the all-time Orange list with 238 punts. The lone beneficiary of a lackluster offensive effort, Hofrichter punted seven times for a 43.9 yard average including two kicks that were 50+ yards. He also placed a punt inside the Wolfpack 20.
🍊
ONE ORANGE to Syracuse's offensive line. Most times, football games are won and loss in the trenches and there was no doubt the offensive line's play was the main factor in the defeat. The Wolfpack sacked DeVito eight times for 58 yards in losses.
Syracuse's running game could never get on track as it overall managed 41 net yards on 37 carries, a paltry 1.1 per rush, which includes the eight sacks. Moe Neal led Syracuse with 31 yards on eight carries. If you take away DeVito's sacks and carries, the Orange's other offensive players had 22 carries for 62 yards, still a poor 2.8 yards per rush.
NUMBER OF THE GAME
20: The number of consecutive games the Syracuse defense has had at least one takeaway. Armstrong's interception kept the streak alive, it's now the second longest in college football behind Mississippi State's 21.
UP NEXT
It's another weeknight game as Syracuse returns to the Carrier Dome at 7 p.m. Friday (ESPN) to welcome Pittsburgh. The Panthers will be well rested coming off their bye. Pitt is 1-1 in the ACC and 4-2 overall.