One of the most anticipated seasons in Syracuse football history took another turn for the worst on Friday, as the Orange fell 27-20 to longtime rival Pittsburgh.
Syracuse's record falls below .500 for the second time this season. After seven games, the Orange are still searching for their first win against a team from a Power 5 conference.
While Pittsburgh is no slouch, for the second straight week Syracuse came close but ultimately fell short in a winnable game. Looking ahead to the final five games of the season, there appears to be more questions than answers.
Here's how the Orange graded following their loss to the Panthers:
🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊
FIVE ORANGES to quarterback Clayton Welch, who took over for injured starter Tommy DeVito in the third quarter and nearly guided Syracuse to a comeback win.
Welch, a redshirt senior and native of Chico, California — he grew up down the street from two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers — went 8-for-20 for 176 yards and two touchdowns in his first extended action as Syracuse quarterback.
While the completion percentage is poor and most of his passing yardage came on a single play — a 94-yard touchdown pass to Taj Harris — Welch was able to lift Syracuse in a way that DeVito had failed to in the first six games of the year.
Coach Dino Babers said in his postgame press conference that all starting position jobs are up for grabs as his team continues to struggle. Does that hold true for quarterback too? While Welch's game isn't pretty, DeVito has been underwhelming, and it might be time to protect the latter from his porous offensive line considering he still has two years of eligibility remaining.
🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊
FOUR ORANGES to sophomore free safety Andre Cisco, who returned to the lineup after missing Syracuse's previous three games with an injury.
Cisco was a preseason All-American and is one of the true difference-makers on the defense. After not playing the first quarter, Cisco announced his presence in the second, delivering punishing hits on consecutive plays to Pittsburgh's Shocky Jacques-Louis and Taysir Mack.
In limited action, Cisco finished with six total tackles.
"It was rough being on the sideline the last few weeks," Cisco said after the game. "I was able to help guys out in a leadership role, but coming back definitely felt good and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season."
🍊 🍊 🍊
THREE ORANGES to Taj Harris, who nearly broke a Syracuse record.
You have free articles remaining.
Harris caught a 94-yard touchdown pass from Welch in the third quarter, tying the second-longest passing play in program history. The record belongs to Donovan McNabb and Marvin Harrison, who connected on a 96-yard play in 1995 against West Virginia. The other 94-yard play came in 1997 against East Carolina on a toss from McNabb to Quinton Spotwood.
🍊 🍊
TWO ORANGES to video replay denying late-game drama.
Syracuse scored with 2:44 remaining in the fourth quarter to cut Pitt's lead to 27-20.
With all three timeouts remaining, Babers decided against an onside kick in favor of trusting his defense to stop the Panthers' offense. The defense nearly delivered — lineman Kenneth Ruff appeared to strip Pittsburgh's Vincent Davis with 1:57 to go. The ruling on the field was a fumble recovered by Syracuse, but officials took a second look and overturned the call.
Had the call stood, Syracuse would've had the ball inside Pitt territory with a chance to force overtime. Instead, the Panthers kept possession and drained the rest of the clock.
"I couldn't see it from where I was on my side of the field," Babers said. "The officials gave it to us the first time, then they went to review and of course they get all day to look at it, and they said the knee was down."
🍊
ONE ORANGE to Syracuse's continued blocking struggles.
Syracuse allowed nine more sacks against Pitt, bringing the season total to 35. As of 7 p.m Saturday, that's the most sacks any team has allowed in the entire nation.
Even when Syracuse put in additional blockers on obvious passing downs, the Panthers still managed to put the Orange QBs on the ground. Pitt has one of the best pass rushes in the country and Syracuse struggles to block. That proved to be a deadly combination for the Orange.
NUMBER OF THE GAME
76: That's how many times these two storied programs have played each other. In fact, Syracuse has played Pitt more than any other program. Unfortunately for the Orange, the Panthers improved on their lead in the all-time series, 40-32-3.
UP NEXT
Syracuse continues its ACC schedule 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Florida State. That game will broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN and on the ACC Network.