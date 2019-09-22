Saturday’s Syracuse-Western Michigan game was an offensive slugfest in which both teams combined for 85 points and a slew of big plays. Seven of the 12 touchdowns came on plays of at least 23 yards and six from more than 35 yards.
Ultimately the Orange were able to pull away, after the Broncos overcame an early 21-0 deficit to get within five, at 38-33. Syracuse scored the final two touchdowns to turn a nailbiter into a laugher.
🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊
FIVE ORANGES to Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito, who has had his share of struggles so far this season but the redshirt sophomore played his best game so far on Saturday. DeVito finished with 27 completions in 35 attempts for 287 yards and four touchdowns.
But DeVito made his biggest contributions with his legs as well as his brains. DeVito ripped off a 60-yard run on Syracuse’s second play from scrimmage which set up their first touchdown. He also scored on a 36-yard run. DeVito will always be compared to his predecessor Eric Dungey, who was always eager to take off when flushed from the pocket, against the Broncos, he finished with a career-high 85 yards.
Finally, Dungey didn’t turn over the football, no interceptions or fumbles, which shows he’s making smart decisions when his receivers are being covered.
🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊
FOUR ORANGES to Syracuse wide receiver Trishton Jackson, who caught four passes for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 59-yarder and a 46-yarder where he broke a tackle. It was Jackson’s second 100-yard receiving game in the last three weeks.
🍊 🍊 🍊
You have free articles remaining.
THREE ORANGES to Syracuse running back Moe Neal was a workhorse, collecting 123 yards on 26 bruising carries, his third career 100-yard game. Neal also scored a pair of touchdowns as the Orange running game as a whole finished with 258 yards, an average of 5.5 yards a carry.
🍊 🍊
TWO ORANGES to Syracuse wide receiver Sean Riley, who set a pair of Orange career records against Western Michigan. The senior returned two kickoffs for 32 yards and now owns the school marks for the number of returns with 107 and kickoff return yards with 2,299. He broke the records previously owned by Qadry Ismail (105 and 2,290) from 1989-92.
🍊
ONE ORANGE to the Syracuse defense. It may be a little unfair to single out Syracuse’s run defense because they came up with some big stops in the fourth quarter to preserve the lead but in the first three quarters, the Orange allowed 194 yards (they finished with 201). The Broncos almost averaged 7.2 yards per rush in the first 45 minutes. LaVante Bellamy did the bulk of the damage, he had 165 yards in the first three quarters (11 yards a carry). Strangely, he did not have an attempt in the final period.
NUMBER OF THE GAME
17: That’s the number of consecutive games the Orange have had with at least one interception, the longest streak in the nation. Safety Eric Coley kept the streak alive with his interception with less than three minutes left.
UP NEXT
Syracuse looks to get back over .500 when it’s back at the Dome for its third straight home game when it hosts Holy Cross at noon, Saturday. The Crusaders are 1-2 after a 23-10 loss to Yale.